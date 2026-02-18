Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice sued in Dallas over domestic violence accusations

Rashee Rice, a star wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, is facing a lawsuit in Dallas over allegations that he repeatedly abused his girlfriend.

Dacoda Jones filed the lawsuit on Monday in Dallas County District Court, which alleges that Rice abused her numerous times from December of 2023 through July of 2025. The lawsuit claims the abuse happened in the homes they shared in the Victory Park area of Dallas and Lee's Summit, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City.

Rice "grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted Ms. Jones, as well as hit her with inanimate objects. Additionally, he has engaged in other violent and abusive behaviors towards Ms. Jones, including throwing objects, destroying property, punching walls, and breaking furniture, as well as locking her out in the middle of the night. Many of these behaviors occurred while Ms. Jones was pregnant," the lawsuit says.

It seeks more than $1 million in damages.

Jones went public with accusations of domestic violence last month. She posted a series of photos on Instagram earlier that appeared to show signs of physical abuse. The posts did not identify Rice by name, but said the person involved was the father of her two children. Rice and Jones share two children.

At the time, the Chiefs said they were aware of domestic violence allegations against one of their players and had been in communication with the NFL, but would not comment further.

CBS News Texas has reached out the the Chiefs for comment on the lawsuit, as well attorney Royce West, who represented Rice in a criminal case.

Rice attended high school in North Richland Hills and played college football at SMU.

Rashee Rice's legal problems

Rice faces multiple civil lawsuits and pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from a crash in March of 2024.

Rice was driving a Lamborghini on North Central Expressway in Dallas, racing a friend who was driving a Chevrolet Corvette. Both were speeding in the left lane when Rice's vehicle hit the center median wall, which caused four other vehicles to collide with each other. Rice's arrest affidavit stated he was driving 119 mph before the crash.

Rice and his friends were seen on video walking away from the scene before police arrived.

Last summer, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation after pleading guilty to collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. He was also ordered to bay more than $115,000 of restitution.

The NFL suspended Rice for the first six games of the 2025 season after his conviction.

Other drivers involved in the car crash also filed civil lawsuits against Rice, with victims claiming extensive injuries. One of the lawsuits ended in a $1.1 million settlement, but the attorney representing the victim told CBS News Texas in September that Rice had not paid "a single cent." It is not clear whether Rice has since paid the settlement. Other lawsuits are still pending.