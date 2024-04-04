Rashee Rice's lawyer addresses Dallas accident, acknowledges Rice was driving Lamborghini

DALLAS -- An attorney for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice held a press conference Thursday to address Rice's involvement in a Dallas car accident over the weekend.

Rice is represented by attorney Royce West, who also serves as a state senator from Dallas.

West told reporters that Rice has spoken with Dallas police twice after first contacting the department Sunday night.

Dallas police say they responded to the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway near University Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after two drivers, one in a Corvette and one in a Lamborghini, lost control while speeding in the far left lanes. The Lamborghini driver reportedly hit the center median wall, which caused four other vehicles to collide with each other.

West said that Rice has admitted to being behind the wheel of the Lamborghini.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two others were taken to the hospital for their minor injuries.

"Mr. Rice wants to make certain it's understood and appreciated that he's going to do everything in his power to bring their life back to as normal as possible," West said.

The people in the Lamborghini and the Corvette all left the scene, according to police reports. Pictures published by TMZ Sports showed Rice and other men on the shoulder of the highway walking away from the wrecked cars.

Rice rented the Lamborghini SUV from a luxury rental car business called The Classic Lifestyle, according to the company's attorney.

On Wednesday, Rice posted an apology on his Instagram account and pledged to take full responsibility. Rice has deep roots in North Texas; He grew up in North Richland Hills and played college football at SMU.