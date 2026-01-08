Kansas City Chiefs aware of domestic violence allegations made by ex-girlfriend of Rashee Rice

The Kansas City Chiefs said in a statement Wednesday night that they were aware of domestic violence allegations made in a series of social media posts by a former girlfriend of wide receiver Rashee Rice and had been in communication with the NFL.

The Chiefs did not mention Rice by name in their statement and said they would have "no further comment at this time."

Dacoda Nichole Jones also did not mention Rice by name when she posted a series of photos on Instagram earlier in the day that appeared to show signs of physical abuse. Jones did say the person involved was the father of her children, and she has two children with Rice, whom the Chiefs selected in the second round of the 2023 draft.

"I'm so tired of keeping quiet I'm so tired of protecting his image. I've been through enough in the span of 8 years and I've had ENOUGH! I've dealt with abuse for years, me and this man decided to break up a couple months ago and it's been nothing but hell," Jones wrote.

She added: "I've protected his image too long and I'm done doing that. It's time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself."

No police reports were available in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, where Jones alleges the abuse occurred.

Rice missed the first six games this season following an NFL suspension for his role in causing a crash on a Dallas highway that left multiple people injured during the 2024 offseason. Rice, who grew up in Texas and played in college for SMU, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation after pleading guilty to third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. At least three lawsuits have been filed by victims of the crash, according to CBS News Texas.

Rice caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie but was limited to four games in 2024 due to injury, according to CBS Sports. After serving his suspension this season, he caught 53 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns in eight games as the Chiefs finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade.