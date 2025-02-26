Rapper BigXthaPlug arrested for possession after traffic stop in Arlington

Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug — born Xavier Landum — was one of two people arrested following an early morning traffic stop in Arlington.

At around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, an Arlington police officer pulled over a vehicle with expired registration on North Collins Street, according to a news release.

When he approached the vehicle, the officer smelled marijuana and asked the driver — identified as BigXthaPlug — and a passenger to exit, which they did.

Cleodist Landum. CBS News Texas

Officers saw cigarettes and a green leafy substance in the vehicle's console, the news release states. They also found a handgun in the car.

BigXthaPlug, 26, was arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

The passenger, 22-year-old Cleodist Landum, had an active felony warrant from Bexar County, Texas. Police found marijuana on him, leading to his booking into the Arlington City Jail for the warrant, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

It is illegal to carry a firearm while in possession of illegal substances in Texas, the news release states.

BigXthaPlug is known for songs including "Whip It," "Levels," "Mmhmm" and "Texas," which is RIAA-certified gold.