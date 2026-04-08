MacKenzie Gore allows 1 hit in 5 innings to help Rangers blank the Mariners 3-0

MacKenzie Gore allowed one hit in five innings, Brandon Nimmo and Josh Smith had two hits each and the Texas Rangers shut out the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Wednesday.

Texas scored all three runs in the fifth inning to complete a three-game series sweep.

Gore (2-0) fanned nine and walked two. Bryan Woo (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs — one earned — on five hits in five innings.

Danny Jansen and Smith opened the fifth inning with consecutive singles for the Rangers before Ezequiel Duran followed with another single to load the bases.

Nimmo then reached on a fielder's choice that scored Jansen and Smith as Seattle committed a throwing error trying to turn a double play. Duran advanced to third, and Nimmo moved to second on the misplay to give Texas a 2-0 lead.

Corey Seager added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to score Duran and extend the advantage to 3-0.

Seattle managed just two hits — singles by Mitch Garver and Cole Young — and struck out 13 times.

Chris Martin and Luis Curvelo each worked scoreless relief innings before Cole Winn pitched the ninth to complete the two-hit shutout.

The loss was the Mariners' fifth in a row.

Both teams have an off day before resuming play on Friday. RHP Emerson Hancock (1-1, 0.71 ERA) gets the start for the Mariners in a series opener against the Houston Astros, while RHP Kumar Rocker (0-1, 3.60 ERA) takes the mound for the Rangers against the Los Angeles Dodgers.