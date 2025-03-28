Widespread rain, thunderstorms cover North Texas heading into the weekend

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Friday due to more widespread rain in the forecast, along with some embedded thunderstorms.

The morning commute Friday will be a wet one, with scattered showers and slick roads. Make sure the kids grab umbrellas before heading to school.

As of 4:30 a.m., storms weren't severe but visibility was down to two miles due to the rain. The heaviest rain fell in Collin, Rockwall and Kaufman counties.

Throughout the day Friday, storms in the Hill Country will move south to north with pockets of heavy rain. Severe storms aren't expected.

By Friday evening, rain will be east of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The high temperature will reach 68 degrees but by the weekend, temperatures will return to the mid-80s.

Severe weather possible in North Texas this weekend

A marginal threat of severe weather is possible on Saturday. The threat includes the DFW Metroplex.

A First Alert Weather Day is also in effect for Sunday due to the risk of severe storms.

Sunday will bring a small chance of rain and a slight risk of severe storms. The largest threats would be damaging winds and some large hail.

A cold front will move through on Sunday, dropping high temperatures to the low 70s for Monday. Highs return to the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

