Rain returns to the forecast this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Happy Sunday!

We made it to 91 degrees yesterday and it will be toasty again this afternoon.

CBS News Texas

Clouds will be thicker due to tropical storm Norma to our southwest, poised to make another landfall in Mexico.

The additional cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 80s today.

As moisture moves in from the remnants of Norma as well as the Gulf of Mexico, rain chances will be on going all next week.

While each day won't be a washout, showers will be possible everyday in parts of North Texas.

The highest rainfall totals will be northwest of the Metroplex where isolated 4" rainfall totals are possible over the next seven days.

An isolated shower is possible as the kids head off to school Monday morning with scattered storms developing as they head home.

Afternoon high temperatures will top out around 80 degrees.

The beneficial rain Monday will help with the pollen count.

Rain chances ramp up Wednesday evening into Thursday morning across the area. It could be heavy at times but severe weather is not expected at this time.

A weak cold front will continue rain chances into the weekend and return autumn temperatures to the area.

Keep the rain gear handy as we head through the upcoming week.

