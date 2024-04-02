Rain moves out of North Texas, cooler temperatures and wind move in

NORTH TEXAS – As we move through this Tuesday, showers will continue pushing toward East Texas, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds in our area.

It will be cool with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s and breezy today with winds gusting to 30 mph at times.

CBS News Texas

Tonight, we'll see a few clouds around. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

After a chilly start to our Wednesday morning, highs will climb into the lower 70s under sunny skies and even warmer weather is expected through the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Thursday, then to near 80 degrees by Friday.

CBS News Texas

This weekend will be a bit unsettled.

A cold front will swing through the area Saturday evening into Sunday, giving way to a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the threat of severe weather is low, but we'll continue to watch it.

CBS News Texas

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Saturday with gusty winds. Highs will be near 80 degrees by Sunday.

The total solar eclipse is this Monday!

Our forecast models also suggest that we'll see increasing chances of rain by late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

CBS News Texas

Our forecast models have trended with a slightly better forecast for us here in North Texas than the past few days. Still, we'll likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies this Monday, with hopes of having a few breaks in the clouds during totality.

CBS News Texas