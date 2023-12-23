Rain into Christmas Eve ahead of a chilly Christmas Day

Watch CBS News
NORTH TEXAS - Another grey morning is underway with dense fog, mist, and drizzle.

thumbnail-image003-1.png

A dense fog advisory is in place for most of North Texas until 10:00 a.m. as visibility could drop to a ¼ mile or less.

thumbnail-image001-1.png

The fog will lift out mid to late morning, leaving mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Above normal temperatures continue today with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid/upper 60s.

thumbnail-image004.png

The system we have been tracking to our west is now over the 4 corners and will continue to move our way. Most of our Saturday will be dry, but rain chances increase this evening into early Sunday morning as the system arrives in our area.

download-34.png
download-35.png

Rain will be heaviest and most widespread overnight with some rumbles of thunder. While the severe threat is low, some gusty winds and localized flooding are possible.

thumbnail-image007.png
download-37.png

Skies brighten for Christmas Eve afternoon as the system pulls off to the east. Temperatures will still be warm with highs again in the mid/upper 60s.  

download-38.png

A cold front slides through tomorrow evening returning cooler air for Santa's visit. Sunny skies, breezy northerly and highs in the low 50s will make for a seasonal Christmas Day.

thumbnail-image010.png

Cold mornings are back for next week with lows in the mid 30s and afternoons in the mid 50s.

download-39.png
