Rain chances in the forecast leading up to Christmas

NORTH TEXAS – It was a pleasant enough December day after a start in the 30s. You likely noticed the clouds building in. Overnight, the humidity will jump up as temperatures warm into the mid 60's tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies. Winter starts the same day the rain returns: Thursday.

CBS News Texas

Rain chances are a BIG part of the forecast leading up to Christmas. It appears at least TWO big waves are coming across, one Thursday night and Friday morning, another on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts continue to impress. Many of us should see at least an inch of rain, some could get three times that:

The good news is that this rain should start to move east of us by Sunday night. We are forecasting a cooler but dry Christmas Day. If there is ANY rain around that day it'll be in the early morning hours.

Temperatures are going to stay on the warm side with all this rain so no chance of a White Christmas this year. In fact, there are no freezes in the forecast. Interesting to note there hasn't been a freeze yet here in December – we typically get about eight of them.

NO FREEZES in the month of December has only happened once at DFW, back in 1971. There are currently NO freezes in the 10-day outlook that takes us to almost the end of the month:

Here is your 7-day forecast. Four days of rain leading up to the big day. Going to make the last minute shopping a little more difficult.

