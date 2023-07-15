Rain brings slight relief to North Texas as heat advisory continues

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There's another hot day ahead Saturday, with a heat advisory in effect until 9:00 p.m. Temperatures will climb into the triple digits, with it feeling close to 112 degrees at times.

We are waking up to a few showers and non severe storms on First Alert Radar.

Areas west of I-35 and north of I-20 have the best chance for some scattered rain through midday.

It is a warm and muggy morning for everyone with temperatures in the low 80s. Temperatures once again top out in the 100s across the area Saturday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

A few storms are possible Saturday afternoon, mainly along and north of I-20 but the better rain chance arrives overnight. Most areas remain dry until overnight when a disturbance arrives.

Fire danger is once again elevated this afternoon for areas west of I-35.

Showers and storms will be ongoing at sunrise Sunday morning and will taper off around midday.

Widespread severe weather is not expected but an isolated strong storm is possible with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall.

Rainfall totals remain around 1/2" or less for most of the region, but a few areas could pick up a quick 1-2" where stronger storms develop. It won't be an all-day rain event with sunny skies in the afternoon. The front will provide a touch of relief from the triple digit temperatures, with highs in the mid 90s Sunday.

High pressure builds back over the area for next week returning the scorching heat, sunny skies and temperatures in the 100s, effectively ending any rain chances.