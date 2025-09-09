Watch CBS News
Two firefighters injured in North Texas fire truck rollover, DPS says

Doug Myers
Two Quinlan firefighters were injured Tuesday afternoon when their fire truck rolled over while responding to a structure fire, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. in the 7100 block of FM 36 South, northwest of Quinlan in Hunt County.

The town, with approximately 1,600 residents, is situated roughly 45 miles east of Dallas.

Truck rolled after hitting curb, officials say

Authorities said the truck was traveling northbound when it struck a curb, causing it to roll onto its side.

While the injuries to the two firefighters were not considered life-threatening, at least one was airlifted for treatment, and other crew members were evaluated by medics at the scene, officials said.

Multiple agencies responded

Responding agencies included DPS, Hunt County EMS, South Hunt County Fire & Rescue, and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

FM 36 South was shut down while emergency crews worked the scene.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.

