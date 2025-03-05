Watch CBS News
Local News

Quick late-week warm-up in North Texas ahead of a weekend cold front

By McKenna King

/ CBS Texas

Cool, sunny Wednesday in store for North Texas
Cool, sunny Wednesday in store for North Texas 02:36

The gusty winds are starting to die down Wednesday evening and it will not be nearly as gusty overnight. The southerly flow will kick in Thursday, however, so it will be a bit breezy once again Thursday afternoon. 

Temperatures will be a bit warmer Thursday, topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s for North Texas.

download.png

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday and Friday, with temps warming into the lower 80s by Friday. This is ahead of our weekend cold front, which will knock temperatures back into the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the temperature drop, we'll also be tracking rain arriving overnight and into Saturday. Generally looking at light, scattered showers, with isolated storm chances during this timeframe. That system then looks to exit late Saturday into early Sunday.

download.png
download.png

As we kick off the next workweek, sunshine returns, and we'll start a warming trend. Temps head back into the mid to upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday.

download.png

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.