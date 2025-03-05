Quick late-week warm-up in North Texas ahead of a weekend cold front

The gusty winds are starting to die down Wednesday evening and it will not be nearly as gusty overnight. The southerly flow will kick in Thursday, however, so it will be a bit breezy once again Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer Thursday, topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s for North Texas.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday and Friday, with temps warming into the lower 80s by Friday. This is ahead of our weekend cold front, which will knock temperatures back into the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the temperature drop, we'll also be tracking rain arriving overnight and into Saturday. Generally looking at light, scattered showers, with isolated storm chances during this timeframe. That system then looks to exit late Saturday into early Sunday.

As we kick off the next workweek, sunshine returns, and we'll start a warming trend. Temps head back into the mid to upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday.