Queer Motherland group aims to create safe space for LGBTQ+ Black Americans and Africans

A UCLA study finds that 1.2 million Americans identify as both Black and LGBTQ+, a growing community that often faces unique challenges. In response, a new organization is working to create safe spaces for queer Africans in both North Texas and across the globe.

Personal journey inspires advocacy

Olive Okoro, a Nigerian immigrant, knew she was queer from a young age but didn't come out until high school. When she did, her family responded with openness and a willingness to learn.

"My family said, 'You know what, let's change it. Let's learn about what she is talking about,' and I honestly, really appreciate that about my parents," Okoro said.

Group promotes queer African identity

Okoro went on to found Queer Motherland, a group for Black LGBTQ+ individuals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond.

"It is a LGBTQ+ African group where we promote queer Africans around the diaspora, and we teach the knowledge and the education about how colonization has affected queer Africans' entire history," she said.

Social media growth and first events

The group has already gained thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram and has applied for nonprofit status. Its first event, held in partnership with the Dallas Black Queer Collective at the Dallas Public Library, featured queer African literature and community discussions.

Global board reflects international mission

Queer Motherland's board includes members from Dallas, Houston, Chicago, London, and Ghana. One board member in Ghana, who asked to remain anonymous, shared the risks of being openly queer in a country where homosexuality is criminalized.

"I live carefully to not step on the wrong foot and not to get myself in trouble," she said.

Facing criminalization across Africa

According to Amnesty International, 31 of Africa's 54 countries criminalize LGBTQ+ identities. Penalties range from prison time to the death penalty in countries like Mauritania, Sudan, northern Nigeria, and southern Somalia.

"There is a lot to fight since it's not acceptable where we're from," the board member said. "Everyone is trying to put us in prison, lynch us, or kill us."

A vision for global connection

Despite the risks, Queer Motherland is pushing forward with a vision to expand globally. Okoro hopes to one day host an international conference featuring queer African speakers from around the world.

"Our goal for Queer Motherland is to one day have a conference where we bring multiple speakers from different countries who are queer and African," she said.

Empowering identity and visibility

For Okoro and her team, the mission is about more than safety—it's about empowerment, education, and representation.

"I want to have positive representation of queer Africans," Okoro said. "I want to use the opportunity to say, we are here, we are queer, and we're never, ever going to go anywhere."