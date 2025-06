New group supports Black LGBTQ+ community in DFW and beyond A UCLA study shows 1.2 million Americans identify as both Black and LGBTQ+. In response, Nigerian immigrant Olive Okoro founded Queer Motherland, a group based in North Texas that supports queer Africans locally and across the diaspora. Inspired by her own journey and family’s support, Okoro aims to create safe spaces and raise awareness about how colonization has shaped queer African history.