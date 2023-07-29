Protecting your pet's paws in the Texas heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dogs love to get out and exercise, but as the air temperature heats up, so does the surface temperature. But why does asphalt get so much hotter than other surfaces?

It has to do with the surface's ability to reflect solar radiation. In general, darker-colored surfaces absorb more sunlight than they reflect. While grass and concrete absorb solar radiation, they also reflect it, which helps keep them cooler. So, when the air temperature hits 95 degrees, the asphalt hits 140 degrees, whereas the grass is 105 degrees. Walking your pets on the grass is safer for their paws because just one minute on the asphalt at 140 degrees can lead to paw burns.

A quick way to check if a surface is too hot for your pet, is to put your hand on it for 7 seconds; If it's too hot for your hand, it could burn your pet's paws. Also, keep in mind dogs and cats are closer to the ground and the heat so hot asphalt reaches them faster. Keep an eye out for any excessive, heavy panting, which can be a sign of overheating. If that happens, quickly move them inside and contact your vet if it gets worse. You can also walk your pets early in the morning and later in the evening to help protect your furry friends.