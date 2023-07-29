Watch CBS News

Protecting your pets paws on walks

Pets love to get outside, but as the air temperature is heating up, so is the surface temperature. CBS News Texas explains how walking your pet in the grass can be much safer than walking them on asphalt, where they could burn their paws.
