Bitter cold grips North Texas. Here's what to do if your pipes freeze.

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect in North Texas on Thursday as frigid and bitterly cold temperatures continue to sweep across the region.

With "feels-like" temperatures dropping to single digits, it's important to take preventative measures to avoid costly repairs. Simple steps such as allowing faucets to drip and covering outdoor pipes can make a difference.

How to protect pipes during freezing temps

Consumers can buy a faucet cover for as little as $4 at any hardware store, which can save them thousands of dollars in the long run.

Ahead of January's winter storm, several plumbers and experts shared tips with CBS News Texas to help residents protect their homes from frozen pipes.

When temperatures drop below freezing, Clayton Robinson, co-owner of CR Plumbing — a woman-owned plumbing business serving the DFW Metroplex, said, "That's when you need to turn the hot and cold water on a slow trickle on any of the outside faucets."

"You definitely want a steady stream about the size of a pencil or a pen, if you will. Take your pen out and just figure out about how much you need," explained Jesse Crane, a service manager at Milestone Plumbing.

If the bathroom or kitchen sink is on an outside wall, Crane recommended letting the water trickle and opening the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate underneath.

What to do if pipes freeze

Failure to take preventative measures may lead to frozen pipes that could eventually burst. However, if a pipe is suspected to be frozen — don't be quick to panic.

"If you just have no water to it, like the kitchen faucet, say I wouldn't freak out just yet," Crane said. "There's still a chance that it may thaw out and may not cause any kind of damage."

While waiting for the frozen pipe to thaw, clear the area around it to minimize the risk of damage from potential water leaks.

Plumbers like Anthony Ladd from Baker Brothers Plumbing emphasize the importance of knowing how to turn off the water in an emergency.

"Your home shut-off valve turns the water off to the home," said Ladd. "It can be located in the laundry room, the garage, or even in your flower bed. It's very important to know where your home shut-off valve is and if it's functioning. Your key things are going to be to disconnect hoses from outdoor faucets and cover them with insulation around them."