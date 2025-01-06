North Texas plumber offers vital tips as freezing temperatures cause pipes to burst

AUBREY – With freezing temperatures in North Texas, pipes are already bursting across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

CBS News Texas

One family in Denton County woke up Monday morning to a burst pipe that flooded their closet and bathroom. Plumbers like Anthony Ladd with Baker Brothers Plumbing stepped in to help.

"Whenever there is an attachment to it, it prevents it from being able to drain," Ladd said. "The water turned off here. This section couldn't drain and so it popped."

Winterize your home to avoid burst pipes

To avoid waking up to a burst pipe, follow these simple steps to winterize your home, such as dripping your faucets, especially those located on the outside perimeter of the home.

Ladd said it's also important to know how to turn your water completely off in an emergency.

"Your home shut-off valve turns the water off to the home. It can be located in the laundry room, the garage, or even in your flower bed. It's very important to know where your home shut-off valve is and if it's functioning. Your key things are going to be to disconnect hoses from outdoor faucets and cover them with insulation around them."

The family's leak ruined some clothes and shoes, but they caught it before it could do any major damage. With the winter weather expected to get worse later this week, Ladd is prepared to respond to plenty of calls.

"Hopefully we're not going to be too long of a stretch so it won't affect as many people, but definitely will see enough uptick in business," Ladd said.