Former North Texas softball coach arrested in alleged sexual assault of teen girl, authorities say

A former softball coach wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a teen girl in Prosper was taken into custody in Hillsboro, authorities said Wednesday.

The Prosper Police Department said 37-year-old Michael Angel Garcia was arrested on I-35 by Hill County Sheriff's Office deputies on Monday, following a multi-law enforcement investigation.

Michael Angel Garcia, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Prosper Police Department

Garcia faces charges of continuous sexual abuse of a young child or disabled individual, a first-degree felony, authorities said.

Suspect attempted to flee

Prosper PD said Garcia was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the city, and the department kept track of his movements by monitoring his vehicle with license plate reader cameras.

The department said detectives followed Garcia until an arrest warrant was obtained and learned he attempted to leave the area, heading toward Hill County.

That's when the Hill County Sheriff's Office was contacted, officials said. A traffic stop was conducted by Hill County deputies when the arrest warrant was issued, and Garcia was later transported to the Collin County Jail on Monday.

"The Town of Prosper's investment in LPR camera technology and the diligent work of our CID unit proved instrumental in this successful apprehension. Crimes against children are taken extremely seriously in the Town of Prosper, and the department will work tirelessly to investigate and prosecute such offenders to the fullest extent of the law," Prosper Police Chief Doug Kowalski said in a statement.

Garcia may face additional charges in this case and is facing charges in Frisco for a separate family violence incident.

Police concerned about more possible victims

Prosper said Garcia was previously affiliated with the Prosper Baseball Softball Association as a coach. Following his arrest, PBSA immediately terminated his role and notified the families coached by Garcia.

In a news release, police said the city is working with PBSA "to ensure the safety, support, and protection of all youth participants and their families."

The investigation is ongoing. Police encourage anyone with additional information and victims of Garcia to come forward. You can also call the department at 972-569-1000 to report any related information concerning Garcia's crime.