UT Arlington professor on leave amid investigation, child pornography charge

A University of Texas at Arlington professor is on leave amid an investigation involving a child pornography charge.

Paul Leafgreen, 49, was arrested on Oct. 8 and was bonded out for $40,000, according to arrest records.

A complaint that was filed in Tarrant County claimed that on Aug. 6, Leafgreen posses or had access to up to 500 images or videos with children under the age of 18 engaging in sexual conduct.

UTA confirmed to CBS News Texas that Leafgreen is a math professor at the university and is on administrative leave. According to the university's website, he joined the faculty in fall 2023.

His next court date is in April 2026.