Inside the high-stakes world of pro tennis racquet stringers at Nexo Dallas Open

If you play tennis, you know that racquet strings have to be replaced occasionally because they break or become too loose.

But if you're on the men's pro tour, how well it's done can be the difference in winning or losing.

That's why a trusted team of stringing pros is on-site at the Nexo Dallas Open, acting as emergency racquet surgeons.

"This is a racket for Ben Shelton, he's the number two seed at the tournament this year," said Randy Orebaugh, a professional racquet stringer and the Stringing Team co-manager.

Orebaugh has a lot of responsibility in the palm of his hands. He's one of four set up on the concourse just off center court. They say they string an average of 60 racquets a day.

Each player has very specific, sometimes unusual demands.

If a player needs a racquet urgently restrung during a match, these guys can do it in as little as 10 minutes under pressure.

While it may seem tedious threading string all day long, the people who do it describe it as relaxing.

"I wouldn't say it's tedious. I would call it meditative, because we string so many rackets," said Orebaugh. "You just sort of lose track of your thoughts sometimes, and you just string, string, string. And I think all of us really enjoy that. Enjoy that feeling.

Orebaugh said the pros restring their racquets not just before every match but also before each practice, even if they don't use them.