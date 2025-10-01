2 men get prison sentence in connection to fentanyl deal that led to death of North Texas 17-year-old

Two men have been sentenced in connection to distributing fentanyl that caused the death of a 17-year-old North Texas boy, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas's office.

Tecose Dchaz Martin, 38, will spend 30 years in prison and Connor Miller, 22, will spend 12 and a half years in prison.

According to court documents, Miller and the 17-year-old purchased fentanyl in January 2024 from 42-year-old Jesse Medina. In August, Medina was sentenced to over 24 years in prison.

Miller and the teen then purchased four fentanyl pills, crushed them up and used them, court records said. The teen died after using the fentanyl.

The pills that were sold by Medina were traced back to Martin, who would purchase the pills in quantities by the thousands because he felt that there was "more chance of somebody O.D.'ing [overdosing]" for people who purchase four or five pills at a time, court records said. Martin told officers he "didn't really doodle in five and four" because he would rather have someone else deal with "all that."

Fentanyl found in Martin's pocket when he was arrested. United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas

When Martin was arrested, he had 88 fentanyl pills on him and 805 pills at his apartment in addition to two firearms. According to court records, Martin has multiple other drug-related charges against him. When he was arrested, he was already on parole for another offense.

"Lengthy prison sentences are one step in our continuing fight against the deadly consequences of fentanyl trafficking," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson. "Every trafficker removed from the drug trade is a victory for our community. I commend the tireless work of our law enforcement partners in this investigation, which enabled my office to bring these defendants to justice. Our efforts won't stop until the flood of deadly drugs into our community stops."

Several North Texas and federal law enforcement offices helped in the investigation, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Richardson Police Department, Dallas Police Department, Hickory Creek Police Department, Dallas County District Attorney's Office, Mesquite Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigations Section.