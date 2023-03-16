Police stepping up patrols after fatal double shooting in Deep Ellum

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It's a popular nightlife hotspot in the City of Dallas but residents and tourists alike are on edge after Deep Ellum was rocked by a shooting that left two people dead.

"We heard the shots it was like 'boom boom boom,' it was a lot, I couldn't even count them," said Jacqueline Russell, a Deep Ellum resident.

A normal night out turned into tragedy at a popular bar in Deep Ellum. Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Bitter End bar on Elm Street around 1:20 a.m. March 15.

Police say an unknown gunman approached a man standing in the bar's patio and fired multiple shots at him, hitting the man and a woman standing behind the window inside.

The two victims were taken to a hospital where they died. They were later identified as Rickey Gossett, 37, and Danielle Jones, 30. A third victim was hit by a bullet fragment but has non-life threatening injuries.

Bullet holes were still visible in the wall and the patio seats of the bar in the morning. A crew was seen boarding up the windows with plywood and cleaning the scene.

Police say the shooter is still on the run. After the shooting, the unknown gunman ran northbound on Elm Street. Homicide detectives are speaking to witnesses and working to identify and locate the suspect.

Tourists say they'll reconsider coming out here at night.

"We heard there's great BBQ here, it's a great place to look at art," said tourist Tina Hang, who was visiting from Philadelphia. "Hearing that there's a shooting around, I feel a little on edge being here right now and it looks so beautiful, definitely up and coming, but definitely a little scary knowing there's shootings happening left and right."

This latest violent crime is exactly why some in the area say Dallas police should do more to keep their community safe.

The Deep Ellum Foundation said Dallas police committed to creating a special unit of officers solely dedicated to patrolling the streets of Deep Ellum.

"In Deep Ellum, we're the premier entertainment district for the entire region but we're foremost a community and this community does not welcome violence," said Deep Ellum Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Keller Hudiburg.

That unit was created last November. It's a special task force of officers assigned specifically to protect Deep Ellum that includes:

Security guards



Safety trainings for businesses

Improved Lighting

Street Closures to cut down on vehicle-based crimes like drive by shootings

Homeless outreach case workers

But residents say more needs to be done.

"Where were they, if this is your area for patrolling, it should definitely be controlled in a certain magnitude to where the residents here feel safe and there's no way that I feel safe now I will never come out here at nightfall," said resident Jacqueline Russell.

According to police, 12 people have been killed in the city in the last five days.

Dallas police say they're stepping up patrols in this area to keep everyone safe as we head into St. Patrick's Day weekend.

They also want residents and visitors to remain vigilant. They say you should always stay aware of your surroundings, stay off your phone, and if you see anything suspicious they want you to call 911 and report it immediately.

CBS News Texas asked Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson about the recent uptick in violent crime. In a statement he said:

"While Dallas has been the only major American city to record two consecutive years of violent crime reduction in every major category -- we understand that we still have work to do."

If you know anything about the shooting or the identity of the suspect, call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3657.