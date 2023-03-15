2 people shot & killed at Deep Ellum bar 'Bitter End,' officials say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Two people were shot and killed at a bar in Deep Ellum early Wednesday morning, police said.

Just before 1 a.m. March 15, officers were sent to a call at Bitter End, a bar on the 2800 block of Elm Street.

Officials said a man was sitting outside on the patio when another man walked up and began shooting at him. Several bullets reportedly went through the wall and glass, striking the man and also a woman inside the bar.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where they died, officials said.

There has been no word on a motive at this time, and this remains an ongoing investigation.