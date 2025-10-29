Dallas police recover 8 submerged vehicles in Oak Cliff lake operation

The Dallas Police Department's Underwater Recovery Team searched a lake in Oak Cliff on Wednesday, pulling out eight submerged vehicles, the department said.

The search was part of Operation "Dive into a Cleaner Dallas" at Fish Trap Lake.

Dallas police said the operation focused on "the recovery of multiple submerged vehicles as part of ongoing investigations and the Department's commitment to environmental restoration and public safety."

The hope is these vehicles will provide answers to ongoing investigations, like auto thefts, missing persons, robberies, and even homicides.

"The Dallas Police Department's Underwater Recovery Team is dedicated and committed to ensuring that all victims receive justice, and they are dedicated and committed to environmental sustainability within the city of Dallas," said Catrina Shead, the Assistant Chief of Police.

Each vehicle is currently being processed to determine whether it is connected to any ongoing or past criminal investigations.

9 vehicles pulled from Dallas lake over the summer

In June, Dallas PD's Underwater Recovery Team pulled nine vehicles from Lake Cliff Park over two days.

Investigators said no human remains were found in any of the vehicles, which could indicate they were stolen and dumped. However, that remains under investigation.