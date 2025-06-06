Search concludes with police recovering nine vehicles from small Dallas lake

For a second consecutive day, the Dallas Police Department's Underwater Recovery Team searched a small lake, where several submerged vehicles were discovered during a recent dredging operation.

Five vehicles were pulled from Lake Cliff Park on Friday, following the recovery of four on Thursday.

The search concluded on Friday.

Camaro among latest vehicles recovered

Investigators said no human remains were found in any of the vehicles, which could indicate they were stolen and dumped. However, that remains under investigation.

The recovery process is slow and potentially hazardous, requiring divers to proceed carefully and methodically.

Residents watch and speculate

Several residents gathered along the shoreline to observe the operation and speculate about how the vehicles ended up in the lake.

"I think it just makes more sense to me that they're probably just drunk," said Eduardo Martinez, a Dallas resident. "You see a little curve over there. If you're drunk and you're uninsured or something, I don't know — probably just uninsured. And then your car ends up in there. What are you going to do? Are you going to call it in?"

Discovery raises concerns for some

Another resident, Inez Simpson, said the discovery was unsettling.

"It kind of heightened my anxiety," Simpson said. "The first thing I thought was about whether anybody was in the car that was submerged. But since I've been informed, they're probably just stolen vehicles that are coming up."

It remains unclear whether the Underwater Recovery Team will return to the lake over the weekend or resume work on Monday. In a statement, the Dallas Police Department said it will post an update when more information becomes available.