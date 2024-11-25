Police officer, suspect injured in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE — A Greenville police officer and a suspect were injured in a shooting Monday night, the Greenville Police Department said.

Greenville police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. There is no current information on what led up to the shooting.

Neither the officer nor the suspect's conditions are known, but Greenville police said both are receiving medical attention.

Per policy, the Texas Department of Public Safety's Texas Rangers will investigate.

This is a developing story.