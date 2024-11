27-year-old Officer Cooper Dawson remembered as hero after fatal shooting in the line of duty "Officer Dawson dedicated his life to serving others. He made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the community," said Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith. "Today we honor him as a hero, a husband, a father, and a friend. The grief we feel is indescribable. We ask that you join us in praying for his family and support them in their incredibly difficult time."