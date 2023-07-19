Police make arrest connected to 3 Dallas homicides

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 25-year-old man is in custody Thursday in connection, police say, to three women found dead in southwest Dallas over three months.

Dallas police arrested Oscar Sanchez Garcia based on evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation.

On April 22 the body of Kimberly Robinson, 60, was found in the 200 block of Sante Fe Avenue.

A few months later, on June 15, police found the body of an unidentified woman in the 800 block of Brazos Street.

Then, nine days later, Cherish Gibson, 25, was found dead in the 200 block of Sante Fe Avenue near East Eighth Street.

Sanchez Garcia will be charged with three counts of murder, the report states.