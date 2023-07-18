Detectives link 2 of 3 women recently killed in Southwest Dallas to prostitution

SOUTHWEST DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Homicide detectives have linked two of three women found dead in Dallas in a span of three months to "possible ties to prostitution."

On April 22 the body of Kimberly Robinson, 60, was found in the 200 block of Sante Fe Avenue.

A couple months later, on June 15, police found the body of an unidentified woman in the 800 block of Brazos Street.

Then, nine days later, Cherish Gibson, 25, was found deceased in the 200 block of Sante Fe Avenue near East Eighth Street.

The Dallas Police Department hasn't determined if the three deaths are connected. But in a news release, they said informing the public about the possible lifestyle choices of the victims was "in the interest of public safety."

The investigations into all three cases are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dallas Police Detectives David Grubbs at 469.540.6377 or David.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov or Christopher Walton at 214.701.8453 (Christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov.)