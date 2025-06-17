Allen police increase pressure on hemp businesses with raids across North Texas

Police raided locations across DFW on Tuesday in a year-long investigation into THC sales.

The Allen Police Department, with help from the DEA, seized products at three warehouses in Dallas, while other agencies raided the owners' homes in Carrollton, Colleyville, and Plano.

Allen's police chief took the CBS News Texas crew inside one of the warehouses as officers pulled products off the shelves.

Chief Steve Dye said the warehouse raids are the product of an investigation that began more than a year ago with undercover purchases at shops in Allen. The I-Team documented how the Allen Police Department's narcotics unit bought and tested the items ahead of raids at nine stores last August. Investigators said the illegal products found in Allen are being supplied by the warehouses in Dallas.

"You don't have to go to your drug dealer anymore to buy drugs," said Dye. "You can go to a vape shop on any corner."

He believes the products found on store shelves are more dangerous than illegal drugs because, Dye said, the false sense of safety has led to an explosion in use.

Hemp business owners and their attorneys disagree

"This has just been nonstop harassment for our clients," said David Sergi.

Sergi represents Monster Smoke Wholesale, one of the warehouses targeted by police.

"They have, as far as I know, certificates of analysis for each and every product they sell," said Sergi. "They have spent a lot of money on compliance."

The raids took place as Gov. Greg Abbott weighs the future of Senate Bill 3, which would outlaw THC altogether. The I-Team asked Dye about the timing of the raids and the political pressure on Abbott.

"This operation has been planned for months," he said, adding, "The timing is what it is."

Even so, Dye left the warehouse and headed straight to Austin, where he said he planned to meet with the governor's staff about the bill.

Abbott has refused to say much about SB3 or his intentions for the bill. He has until June 22 to sign or veto the bill. If neither happens, it will become law even without his signature.