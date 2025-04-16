Pleasant, breezy Wednesday across North Texas before severe weather chances return

North Texas started off on the cooler side Wednesday morning, with a few spots dipping down into the mid-40s.

Wednesday is another day North Texans might want to make plans to head to some of the area parks or trails. Temperatures will warm up fast with a good dose of sunshine and breezy south winds kicking in thanks to high pressure in the upper levels.

Heading toward the weekend, there's a developing weather system that could bring several rounds of rain and thunderstorms, with the potential for some to become strong to severe across North Texas. CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued First Alert Weather Days for both Saturday and Sunday due to the storm risk.

A large upper-level trough is expected to move into the Four Corners region on Friday while a cold front and dryline stall near the Texas/Oklahoma Panhandle. This setup means most of Friday will be warm, humid, breezy, and generally dry. But by Friday evening, storm chances begin to increase, especially in northwestern areas. With plenty of moisture and instability in place, any storms that form could produce large hail and damaging winds. There is a marginal to slight risk of any of the storms reaching severe limits. The severe threat is higher in the northwestern parts of North Texas.

As the system continues slowly eastward through the weekend, there will be more rounds of showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. There's still some uncertainty about the exact placement of surface features, which will influence where the strongest storms and heaviest rain set up.

Based on the current data, much of North Texas could see strong to severe storms on Saturday, with the higher threat shifting to areas east of I-35 on Sunday. Heavy rain could also lead to localized flooding in spots.

By Easter Sunday evening, the cold front should push east of our area, allowing rain chances to wind down from west to east. Some areas may even see a return to sunshine late in the day.

