Watch CBS News
Local News

Pleasant, calm Thursday ahead in North Texas before storms return

By McKenna King

/ CBS Texas

Strong storms leave behind flooding concerns for North Texas
Strong storms leave behind flooding concerns for North Texas 04:01

Following a very active weather day in North Texas with several inches of rain, large hail, and strong gusty winds, things are calming down, briefly, and we have a nice day Thursday setting up.

We'll start the day with some cloud coverage, then we'll see more sunshine into the afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s and just light winds. Humidity will also be slightly lower.

download.png

Another scattered storm threat rolls in overnight and into Friday. The bulk of the storm coverage Friday looks to be during the morning and early afternoon hours, with greater chances to the south of I-20. 

download.png

Not everybody will see rain on Friday, but we will have the threat for some stronger storms, with damaging winds and flooding being of highest concern, especially following all of the rain we picked up today. For that reason, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day Friday.

download.png

That's a stronger cold front that will work through our area, leading to much nicer conditions into the weekend.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday, with mostly sunny skies, and only isolated shower chances.

We kick off the next workweek on a dry note, followed by a renewed threat for showers and storms in the middle of next week.

download.png

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.