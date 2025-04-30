Pleasant, calm Thursday ahead in North Texas before storms return

Following a very active weather day in North Texas with several inches of rain, large hail, and strong gusty winds, things are calming down, briefly, and we have a nice day Thursday setting up.

We'll start the day with some cloud coverage, then we'll see more sunshine into the afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s and just light winds. Humidity will also be slightly lower.

Another scattered storm threat rolls in overnight and into Friday. The bulk of the storm coverage Friday looks to be during the morning and early afternoon hours, with greater chances to the south of I-20.

Not everybody will see rain on Friday, but we will have the threat for some stronger storms, with damaging winds and flooding being of highest concern, especially following all of the rain we picked up today. For that reason, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day Friday.

That's a stronger cold front that will work through our area, leading to much nicer conditions into the weekend.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday, with mostly sunny skies, and only isolated shower chances.

We kick off the next workweek on a dry note, followed by a renewed threat for showers and storms in the middle of next week.