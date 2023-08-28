Plano West Senior High remains closed Monday due to air conditioning issues

Showers scatter Metroplex for first time since mid-July; more 100-degree days on the way

Showers scatter Metroplex for first time since mid-July; more 100-degree days on the way

Showers scatter Metroplex for first time since mid-July; more 100-degree days on the way

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Plano West Senior High School is canceling classes again on Monday, after air conditioning issues closed the campus Friday.

The school said the closure Friday was due to the main HVAC system lines experiencing "significant mechanical issues" from the prolonged extreme heat.

Sunday, Plano ISD announced Plano West classes are canceled again Monday because the overall HVAC system is not fully functional.

The district said the closure comes despite ongoing repairs all weekend and that it is "making every effort and have district technicians and outside contractors working around the clock to repair the system."

"We will continue to monitor this situation closely and will share another update on Monday regarding classes for the remainder of this week," Plano ISD said in a statement.

Plano West's Fall Open House originally scheduled for Monday is postponed and PISD said updates will be sent regarding extra-curricular activities held at Plano West.