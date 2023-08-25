Plano West Senior High cancels Friday classes over air conditioning issues

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Classes for Plano West Senior High School are canceled on Friday, Aug. 25.

In a statement, the school says the closure is because the main HVAC system lines are experiencing "significant mechanical issues" from the prolonged extreme heat.

Plano West High School

It continued to say: "We want to assure you that we are making every effort and working around the clock to mitigate these concerns in collaboration with our district maintenance crew as well as outside HVAC professional contractors ... Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to promptly and safely address the issues with the air conditioning system."

The district said it will be monitoring the situation closely and give an update Sunday as to whether classes will be back in session on Monday. It also said the College Board will give guidance on a new location for students who are planning to take the SAT exam Saturday.