Watch CBS News
Local News

Plano West Senior High cancels Friday classes over air conditioning issues

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Plano West High School closed Friday
Plano West High School closed Friday 00:13

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Classes for Plano West Senior High School are canceled on Friday, Aug. 25. 

In a statement, the school says the closure is because the main HVAC system lines are experiencing "significant mechanical issues" from the prolonged extreme heat. 

plano-west.png
Plano West High School

It continued to say: "We want to assure you that we are making every effort and working around the clock to mitigate these concerns in collaboration with our district maintenance crew as well as outside HVAC professional contractors ... Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to promptly and safely address the issues with the air conditioning system."

The district said it will be monitoring the situation closely and give an update Sunday as to whether classes will be back in session on Monday. It also said the College Board will give guidance on a new location for students who are planning to take the SAT exam Saturday.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 9:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.