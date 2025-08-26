Plano man sentenced to life without parole for sexually abusing 7-year-old for several years, officials say

A 54-year-old Plano man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a young child, the Collin County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Christopher Clark Owen was found guilty of sexual abuse of a 7-year-old child that spanned over several years, officials said.

According to the Collin County DA's Office, the young victim told his mother about the abuse, and she then reported it to the Plano Police Department, sparking the investigation into Owen.

Owen admits to the crime

Plano Police said Owen knew the family and had access to the victim.

After the child was interviewed by the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, Owen was taken into custody.

During his interview with Plano police detectives, Owen confessed to sexually abusing the child starting when the child was only 1 year old and continuing until the child was 6 years old, the news release states.

More victims revealed during trial

Once Owen was convicted of the crime, the punishment phase of the trial began, where a Collin County jury heard that Owen had allegedly sexually abused two other children.

Officials said jurors also learned that Owen had previously been convicted in 2010 in Johnson County for attempting to take a weapon from a police officer.

After hearing evidence, the jury sentenced Owen to life in prison without the possibility of parole. By law, authorities said a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is without eligibility for parole.

"This serial predator stole the innocence of multiple children. Because of their bravery and law enforcement's tireless work, the jury ensured he will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole," Collin County DA Greg Willis said after Owen was sentenced.