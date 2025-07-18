Neighbor arrested after repeated peeping incidents at Plano teen's window, police say

A Plano man has been arrested after allegedly peeping into a teenage girl's bedroom window multiple times over the past few months, police said.

Alberto Ventura Salinas, 40, was charged with disorderly conduct — peeping into a dwelling, according to a Plano Police Department news release issued Friday.

Salinas, who authorities say lives in the same neighborhood where the incidents allegedly occurred, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Home security footage helped identify Salinas as the alleged culprit, police said.

Alberto Ventura Salinas, 40 Plano Police Department

Mother speaks out after repeated incidents

The arrest comes after East Plano mother Nedra Bounds told CBS News Texas that a "Peeping Tom" had shown up at her teen daughter's window at least 10 times over the past few months.

In addition to going to police, Bounds asked for the public's help in identifying him.

"He'll come, he's stumbling drunk," she said. "He's clearly at this point targeting her."

Family takes security into their own hands

Determined to protect her daughter, Bounds installed blackout curtains, floodlights and additional security cameras, hoping it would scare him off.

"We've made about four to five phone calls to police at this point, and it just keeps escalating," she said.

Bounds said the man exposed himself.

"That's really the most concerning thing is that he's been caught with his pants down, he's seeking her window," she said. "She's a little girl. She doesn't want to think about those things."

In Friday's news release, Plano police said: "While no physical exposure occurred during the incident, his behavior raised a significant concern."

Community support pours in

Bounds posted a picture of the man on social media, hoping someone would be able to identify him. She said the response has been overwhelming.

"Everybody is just, 'I'll give you a camera,'" she said. "'Can I bring you a camera?' 'I'll sit outside your house.'"

Investigation ongoing

The investigation is ongoing, police said.