"Phantom of the Opera" closing Sunday after historic 35-year run on Broadway

NEW YORK -- It's the final bow for Broadway's longest-running show. "Phantom of the Opera" is closing after more than three decades.

CBS2 was on the red carpet Sunday and spoke to the cast, including some from the original production.

It's the musical that shattered all the records.

When asked what journey has been like, Emilie Kouatchou, who plays "Christine," said, "It has been like I've grown up being in the shoe. I feel like I'm just grown into myself and I'm really proud of the work I've done. It's full circle, starting with a bang and we're ending with a bang, too."

"I'm not going to say that I'm not a little bit melancholy. We all feel that way. Those of us who are in the show love the show so much it's a family and it has been a home and the show will continue, I hope and I know, but it won't continue. This production won't continue," Laird Mackintosh added.

CBS2 asked legendary Sarah Brightman, who played Christine in the original production, how she feels about Phantom's enduring quality.

"Well, as I was saying earlier, it's very much a spiritual production because everyone connects to it. They connect to the characters," Brightman said. "Obviously, for me, they were written around my voice, so it's very special to me, very personal. I do sing some of the songs in concert all over the world, so they're not going to disappear. They're classic pieces."

Fans, including Jimmy Ursol of Ridgewood, Queens, were pumped up for the final performance on Broadway. Ursol said he was to sit in the mezzanine and that Sunday's show is his 96th.

"It's bittersweet, exciting for the last performance, but it kind of hurts inside. So many years I've been coming here, been coming here since you were a kid. It hurts," Ursol said.

The Phantom of the Opera is closing on Broadway, but nine current productions are running worldwide, including in London's West End.