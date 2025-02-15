Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro jabs at Cowboys, declaring Eagles "America's Team" after Super Bowl victory
Fresh off the Philadelphia Eagles' second Super Bowl victory in seven years, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro couldn't resist a playful jab at their arch-rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.
At a time when the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in 30 years, Shapiro declared that the Eagles are now "America's Team."
"I got to tell you something. Being an Eagles fan, I know how people love to hate us," Shapiro said during the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX parade in Philadelphia. "They love to root against us, but something I noticed is, that all of a sudden, people were coming together to cheer on our Philadelphia Eagles. Not just here in Philly, but all across America.
"It would seem, [Eagles owner] Jeffrey [Lurie], that the Philadelphia Eagles are now America's team. You hear that, Dallas? The Eagles are America's team."
Eagles fans, celebrating their team's 40-22 clobbering of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl, then began chanting "Dallas sucks."
Meanwhile, Shapiro mentioned that a beer can hit Eagles GM Howie Roseman during the parade.
"Philly, you put on a helluva parade today except for some of y'all who didn't know how to toss a beer nicely," Shapiro said. "You fired it too hard. Just ask Howie Roseman."
