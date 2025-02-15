Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro jabs at Cowboys, declaring Eagles "America's Team" after Super Bowl victory

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Fresh off the Philadelphia Eagles' second Super Bowl victory in seven years, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro couldn't resist a playful jab at their arch-rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

philadelphia-gov-josh-shapiro.png
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers his budget address for the 2025-26 fiscal year to a joint session of the state House and Senate at the Capitol is seen, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa.  AP Photo/Matt Rourke

At a time when the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in 30 years, Shapiro declared that the Eagles are now "America's Team."

"I got to tell you something. Being an Eagles fan, I know how people love to hate us," Shapiro said during the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX parade in Philadelphia. "They love to root against us, but something I noticed is, that all of a sudden, people were coming together to cheer on our Philadelphia Eagles. Not just here in Philly, but all across America.

howie-roseman.png
Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman enjoys a cigar during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola / AP

"It would seem, [Eagles owner] Jeffrey [Lurie], that the Philadelphia Eagles are now America's team. You hear that, Dallas? The Eagles are America's team."

Eagles fans, celebrating their team's 40-22 clobbering of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl, then began chanting "Dallas sucks."

Meanwhile, Shapiro mentioned that a beer can hit Eagles GM Howie Roseman during the parade.

"Philly, you put on a helluva parade today except for some of y'all who didn't know how to toss a beer nicely," Shapiro said. "You fired it too hard. Just ask Howie Roseman."

CBS News Texas hasn't received a response from the Cowboys regarding Shapiro's comments.

Doug Myers

