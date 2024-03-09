Patchy frost possible Sunday morning for parts of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS - It might've started out a little cloudy and cool Saturday morning, but the skies cleared quickly and temps were able to warm into the low 60s at DFW.

With clear skies and lighter winds Saturday night, temps are expected to fall into the 30s nearly area wide. Parts of North Texas could see some patchy frost Sunday morning, especially the farther north you are. Anyone who has sensitive outdoor plants (or if you got an early start to that spring planting) might want to consider protecting these plants through mid-morning Sunday.

By the afternoon, we're expecting sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

And don't forget, you'll get to enjoy daylight through 7:30 p.m. on Sunday! Daylight Saving Time begins tonight – set your clocks forward and change all the batteries in your smoke detectors and other home safety devices.

A warming trend starts on Sunday and really ramps up through mid-week. While highs should be around 67-68 degrees this time of year, we're expecting low 80s by Wednesday!

Of course, with warmer temperatures comes more instability. And since it's mid-March, we should be prepared for storm activity to begin to ramp up. We're already watching next Thursday for our next chance of some strong storms. Stay tuned…

For now, enjoy the calmer weather and the warmup!

Hope you're enjoying your Saturday!