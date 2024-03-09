Watch CBS News
Local News

Patchy frost possible Sunday morning for parts of North Texas

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - It might've started out a little cloudy and cool Saturday morning, but the skies cleared quickly and temps were able to warm into the low 60s at DFW.

1.png

With clear skies and lighter winds Saturday night, temps are expected to fall into the 30s nearly area wide. Parts of North Texas could see some patchy frost Sunday morning, especially the farther north you are. Anyone who has sensitive outdoor plants (or if you got an early start to that spring planting) might want to consider protecting these plants through mid-morning Sunday.

2.png

By the afternoon, we're expecting sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

3.png

And don't forget, you'll get to enjoy daylight through 7:30 p.m. on Sunday! Daylight Saving Time begins tonight – set your clocks forward and change all the batteries in your smoke detectors and other home safety devices.

4.png

A warming trend starts on Sunday and really ramps up through mid-week. While highs should be around 67-68 degrees this time of year, we're expecting low 80s by Wednesday!

5.png

Of course, with warmer temperatures comes more instability. And since it's mid-March, we should be prepared for storm activity to begin to ramp up. We're already watching next Thursday for our next chance of some strong storms. Stay tuned…

6.png

For now, enjoy the calmer weather and the warmup!

7.png

Hope you're enjoying your Saturday!

Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 7:02 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.