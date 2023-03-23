Parents take part in procession through Carrollton in an effort to spread fentanyl awareness

CARROLLTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Parents, some of whom lost children to fentanyl, took part in a procession through Carrollton in an effort to get the attention of area schools districts that they say aren't doing enough to stop it.

Dozens of vehicles, some adorned with tributes to the victims of fentanyl, rolled down Josey Lane in Carrollton Wednesday evening on a mission.

"I know how it is to lose a child, so this also helps me with my grief and it also helps me get my child out there," said Christina Pena.

"We've had too many deaths," said Ofie Moreno. "We cannot stay quiet anymore."

Moreno, whose son Sebastian was poisoned by fentanyl, joined this caravan to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD's office to encourage the school district to get more aggressive at stopping the drug which has killed three students this year.

"I think the school district, [the] superintendent, they could've done better," said Nico Quintanilla, one of the demonstration's organizers. "Of course, this is not a war against Carrollton-Farmers Branch [ISD]. We are here to work together to end this critical issue that is killing our children."

These parents and activists say they want more drug searches in schools and say there aren't nearly enough free drug rehab programs available to students who need help.

The convoy was timed to end at the school district administration office right before another community meeting on the issue which some parents say also isn't enough.

"They've been sending emails about these classes, but I think they need to do more," said Anna Vargas.

Vargas says she's constantly reminding her young kids not to accept anything, even candy from strangers or their own friends.

"I always say never take anything from strangers, but now I have to worry about with people they know because they are kids," she said. "They're gonna say, OK this is candy, but that's why I try to teach them to take nothing from no one."

While local and state officials struggle to compile accurate data on how prevalent fentanyl is in North Texas, Dallas Fire-Rescue says they responded to 27 drug overdoses on Tuesday during a 12-hour period.

Normally, they see an average of six over an entire day.