Vendors stunned after Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly shut down across North Texas

Vendors across North Texas say they were caught off guard when Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly shut down all six of its area stores, leaving hundreds of small business owners scrambling to clear out their booths with little warning.

At the Mansfield location alone, vendors estimate there are roughly 240 booths, many belonging to people who also rented space at multiple stores. Several told CBS News Texas the sudden closure will have a major financial impact on their families.

Email announces immediate closure

Painted Tree vendors received an email late Tuesday morning announcing the immediate closure of all stores and instructing them to remove their merchandise.

"It said we had until the 24th, but rumor has it that the landlords could shut the doors at any time," said Carla Galligan of Personal Pizazz.

The announcement sent vendors rushing to pack up years' worth of work.

"I don't even know how to do this," said vendor Joella Miller. "I feel like I should cry and be angry, but I'm just I'm processing, and I'm still taking it all in."

Another vendor, Mona Lisa Cassedy, said she learned of the closure only when a family member texted her. "I had no idea," she said.

Vendors describe emotional toll

Many vendors said they relied on Painted Tree as their sole source of income.

"I appreciate all the Facebook posts that people have been posting for us vendors, but there's that just got taken advantage I feel like," Miller said.

Others described watching entire small businesses dismantled in a matter of hours.

"Watching everyone break down their businesses that they've worked so very hard for in just a matter of a couple days — that's sad to me," one vendor said. "Small business is what runs this country."

Red flags reported before closure

Some vendors said they had noticed problems in recent months, including delayed or incorrect payments.

"We've had lack of payment; the payments have been wrong," one said. "She hasn't been getting paid till about 6 months," another added.

Several expressed frustration that the company collected rent just days before shutting down.

"What sickens my heart is they took rent four days ago, and then they do this," one vendor said.

Searching for next steps

As they haul out merchandise, many vendors say they have nowhere to go next.

"Everything's just going in my house. I have nowhere else to put it right now," one said.

Others say alternative marketplaces have long waiting lists.

"Everybody, just stay strong. That's all we can do," a vendor said through tears.

Company silent on bankruptcy rumors

Painted Tree has blamed rising costs and shifting market conditions for the closures. The company has not responded to questions about why the shutdown was so abrupt or whether bankruptcy is involved.

CBS News Texas has reached out for clarification, but has not heard back.