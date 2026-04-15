Vendors stunned after Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly shut down across North Texas Vendors across the Metroplex say they were blindsided when Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly closed its stores this week, giving them little to no time to clear out their booths. Several told CBS News Texas the shops were their sole source of income and that they learned of the shutdown through last‑minute messages or word of mouth. Many spent the day scrambling to pack up merchandise while processing the sudden loss of their business space.