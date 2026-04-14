Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly closes all locations nationwide, including final Texas stores

Painted Tree Boutiques has abruptly closed all of its stores nationwide, blaming rising costs, shifting market conditions and changes in consumer shopping behavior.

The company, which grew to more than 60 locations nationally, leased booth space to vendors and took a commission on their sales, most often from craft and handmade items.

Texas' stores included six in North Texas – Frisco, Grapevine, Highland Village, Lewisville, Mansfield and North Richland Hills – along with others in the Austin, San Antonio, Tyler and Houston areas.

Closure announced in company message

Painted Tree announced the closures in a message expressing gratitude to shoppers, vendors, and employees, noting its last day of business was Monday.

The Arkansas-originated company emphasized that Painted Tree was "never just a store," but a community hub and launchpad for local makers.

"We are heartbroken by this outcome," the company said.

"This decision has not come lightly, and it represents the end of a chapter that has meant everything to us," the company said in a statement. "To our shoppers – you have made every single day worthwhile. You came to us not just to shop, but to discover, to support local makers, and to find something truly one-of-a-kind.

"To our dedicated team members – past and present – your commitment, creativity, and care have shaped everything we've accomplished. You showed up every day with kindness and purpose, and we are deeply thankful for every hour you gave to this community."

Vendors told to retrieve inventory

Vendors were instructed to retrieve all inventory by April 24.