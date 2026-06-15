Orange Walk before FIFA World Cup match drew 15,000+ fans, Arlington Police say

The Arlington Police Department was "very pleased" with how things went during Sunday's FIFA World Cup match, a spokesperson said on Monday morning.

The department reported just three arrests from the tens of thousands of people who descended on the entertainment district for the match: one each for criminal trespass, public intoxication and trademark counterfeiting. All three of the arrestees are Texas residents.

The department was also tasked with securing the Orange Walk, put on by the fan club of the Netherlands soccer team. There were no major issues with the walk, in which APD estimated 15,000-20,000 Dutch fans participated.

"Organizers coordinated with our Event Management Unit well in advance, allowing us to set up a designated route and time for the march to take place. APD officers temporarily closed roadways in the Entertainment District and escorted the fans so they could carry out this fan tradition safely," the spokesperson said. "We want to thank the Dutch fans and participants for their cooperation."

The Group F fixture ended in a 2-2 draw after Japan scored a tying goal in the 88th minute.

The next FIFA World Cup match at Dallas Stadium in Arlington is on Wednesday, with England taking on Croatia in Group L at 3 p.m. CT.