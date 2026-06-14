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World Cup crowds pack Dallas for Netherlands-Japan draw

The World Cup returned to North Texas on Sunday for the first Dallas–Fort Worth match since 1994, drawing massive crowds to the temporarily renamed Dallas Stadium. A sea of orange and blue filled the venue as Netherlands and Japan fans packed the surrounding entertainment district before and after the game. The match ended in a dramatic draw, and thousands lingered outside as reporter Ken Molestina captured the energy from the heart of the fan zone.
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