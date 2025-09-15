One person fatally struck by DART train while crossing track, officials say

Person struck, killed by DART train while trying to cross track in Dallas, officials confirm

Person struck, killed by DART train while trying to cross track in Dallas, officials confirm

One person was struck and killed by a DART train Saturday night in Dallas, officials confirmed.

According to DART, the incident happened south of Kiest Station, when a person crossing the tracks, "not at a designated grade crossing," was fatally struck.

DART said following the incident, service was delayed for over 30 minutes. The agency is urging people to only use designated crossings.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Uptick in DART incidents

This is the latest in a string of serious incidents involving DART trains this year.

On July 9, two people were killed when a Lyft driver collided with a Trinity Railway Express train along Harry Hines Boulevard.

A few weeks later, a DART train fire downtown Dallas sent six people to the hospital.

Officials say downed electrical lines above the track caused that.

Then in August, a DART bus crashed near a light rail station at the white rock station in Dallas, sending at least five people to the hospital.