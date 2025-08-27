Watch CBS News
Detached electrical lines sparked DART train fire that injured 11 in downtown Dallas, NTSB says

Overhead electrical lines that detached above the track sparked a DART train fire that injured 11 in downtown Dallas in late July, the National Transportation Board Safety confirmed Tuesday.

The NTSB said its investigators are now reviewing DART's maintenance and safety procedures.

What happened

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, just after 3:30 p.m. on July 30, crews were called to the Pearl/Arts District station after a DART train caught fire.

On-scene personnel said the train came to a stop just before fully entering the tunnel at the station.

Video from the scene showed burn and scorch marks on top of one of the train cars, and a passenger caught video of the fire and people trying to escape the area.

DFR said 40 people were safely evacuated, including 30 passengers and 10 people from the area. Initially, DFR told CBS News Texas that nine passengers were treated for injuries at the scene and six were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DART later reported that 11 people were injured. 

