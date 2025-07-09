Watch CBS News
Two dead after vehicle collides with train in Dallas, officials say

By Briauna Brown

Two people have died after their vehicle collided with a train in Dallas Wednesday morning, Dallas Area Rapid Transit confirmed.

DART said the incident happened at about 9:25 a.m. when a vehicle collided with a Trinity Railway Express that was traveling westbound near Harry Hines Boulevard.

Two people inside the vehicle, whose names have not been released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said an investigation is underway. 

